Mildred N. Heatwole


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred N. Heatwole Obituary
Mildred N. Heatwole

Palmyra - Mildred N. Heatwole, 92, of Palmyra passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 in Columbia Cottage, Palmyra.

Born November 17, 1926 in West Hanover Township, she was a daughter of the late John R. and Ada (Lightner) Nornhold and also preceded in death by sisters Lenore N. Myers and Lillian I. Wiest.

She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Grantville.

Surviving are her husband of 68 years A. B. Heatwole, Jr.; daughters Tanya A. Heatwole of Palmyra and Lynnette L. Wheeler of Cocoa, Florida; and granddaughter Allyson L. Wheeler.

Per Mildred's wishes, a private service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, PO Box 130, Grantville, PA 17028.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
