Mildred S. "Mammy" FryLebanon - Mildred S. "Mammy" Fry, 95, passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Spang Crest, Lebanon.She was the wife of Elam Z. "Pop" Fry, who died September 2, 2011.Born in Marion Twp., PA on January 24, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Claude F. and Susan (Zellers) Stamm.Mammy was a member of St. John's Church, Mt. Aetna. She and her husband owned Fry's Corner and Fry's Motel in Stouchsburg. Mammy enjoyed playing bingo, baking, and playing cards.She is survived by daughters, Joanne, wife of George Wilson, of Womelsdorf, Roseanne Kreitz, of Womelsdorf; son, Dennis, husband of Dianna Fry, of Womelsdorf; daughter-in-law, Arlene Fry, of Bethel; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Mammy was preceded in death by sons, Richard, Robert, and Carl Fry; sisters, Edna Umbenhauer, Margaret Troutman, Mary Eisenhauer, Anna Stamm, and Viola Daub; and brothers, William Stamm, Raymond Stamm, Allen Stamm, Claude Stamm, Jr., and Lester Stamm.Funeral services will be private at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, but will be live-streamed Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. on Facebook - Grose, A Huie Family Funeral Home. A viewing will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home, and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the private service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.