Mildred S. Strangarity
Myerstown - Mildred S. Strangarity, 91, of Myerstown, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Berks Heim Nursing & Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Herman G. Deurer on 1/1/1978 and 2nd husband George Strangarity on 3/17/2017.
Born in Myerstown on September 14, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Mary K. (Kreider) and John H. Gibble.
A 1945 graduate of Myerstown High School, Mildred worked as a Group Leader at Sterling Drug Co. Myerstown., for 25 years.
She was a member of Myerstown Church Of The Brethren, Mt. Zion Fire Company & Mt. Aetna Fire Co. Mildred loved Blackwell, PA where she lived for many years during her retirement. She enjoyed golf, bowling (in her younger years), gardening, and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are daughter, Jill, wife of Lee Auchenbach; sons, Barry Gibble & John Deurer husband of Bonita; 6 grand children; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Erlene Wagner & Verna Forney; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands and parents, Mildred was preceded in death by brothers J. Henry Gibble, Mark K. Gibble Sr. and Marlin Gibble.
A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1-4p.m. at Mt. Zion Fire Co. 1520 Mt. Zion Rd, Lebanon PA 17046. Inurnment will be private.
The family extends their gratitude to the staff at Berks Heim Nursing & Rehabilitation on A3 for their wonderful care.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Myerstown Church of the Brethren 51 W. Stoever Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019