Milton L. Kreiser, Jr.
Lebanon -
Milton L. Kreiser, Jr., 85, of Lebanon died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Nancy A. Boyer Kreiser with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Born in Lebanon on October 18, 1934, he was the son of the late M. Lester and Erma Bachman Kreiser. He worked for Kraft Foods, Palmyra as a supervisor of the shipping department for 29 years.
Milt was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a 1952 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of North Annville Bible Church where he served as a deacon and usher. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and was an avid Penn State Football fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons Milton L. Kreiser, III and Randall L. Kreiser both of Mechanicsburg, a daughter Sherri wife of Donald Smith of Hummelstown, and two grandchildren Allison wife of Tristan Holley and Zachary Smith. He was preceded in death by a sister Barbara A. Kreiser.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at North Annville Bible Church, 4590 Hill Church Road, Annville, PA 17003. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the church. Contributions may be made to his church in memory of Milton.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020