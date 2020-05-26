|
|
Minnie Anspach
Myerstown - Minnie Anspach, 100, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Centre. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Anspach. Born in Myerstown, PA on December 18, 1919, Minnie was a daughter of the late Luzio and Pasque (DeLuca) Scipioni. She was a graduate of Myerstown School and a member of the Church of St. Cecilia and the Verbena Club in Lebanon. Minnie enjoyed shopping, bowling, and volunteering at the Good Samaritan Hospital and all church functions. She cherished time with her grandchildren who were the love of her life.
Minnie is survived by two sons, Thomas C. Anspach, husband of Susan, and Kevin L. Anspach, husband of Kim; two grandchildren, Tyler and Paige Anspach; a great granddaughter, Olivia; a brother, Louise Scipioni; a sister, Gloria Ebling; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Eva Peblani, Luke Scipioni, and Sylvia Scipioni.
Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Lebanon. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020