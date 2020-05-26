Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Anspach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Anspach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie Anspach Obituary
Minnie Anspach

Myerstown - Minnie Anspach, 100, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Centre. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Anspach. Born in Myerstown, PA on December 18, 1919, Minnie was a daughter of the late Luzio and Pasque (DeLuca) Scipioni. She was a graduate of Myerstown School and a member of the Church of St. Cecilia and the Verbena Club in Lebanon. Minnie enjoyed shopping, bowling, and volunteering at the Good Samaritan Hospital and all church functions. She cherished time with her grandchildren who were the love of her life.

Minnie is survived by two sons, Thomas C. Anspach, husband of Susan, and Kevin L. Anspach, husband of Kim; two grandchildren, Tyler and Paige Anspach; a great granddaughter, Olivia; a brother, Louise Scipioni; a sister, Gloria Ebling; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Eva Peblani, Luke Scipioni, and Sylvia Scipioni.

Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Lebanon. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -