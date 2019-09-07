Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Minnie D. Weiant


1926 - 2019
Minnie D. Weiant Obituary
Minnie D. Weiant

Lebanon - Minnie D. Weiant, 93, of Lebanon, formerly of Myerstown, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Spang Crest Manor.

She was the widow of Raymond C. Weiant who died in 2003. Her first husband was the late Clayton Wagner who died in 1981.

Born in Jackson Twp., on August 14, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Mary (Zeller) and Adam Strause.

Minnie worked as a preparer in finishing dept. at Publix Shirt Co. Myerstown, for 16 years. She also worked at Country Kraft Cabinets, Myerstown retiring in 1986.

She was a member of St. John's Church, Mt. Aetna and Mt. Aetna Fire Co.

Surviving are granddaughters, Jody, wife of David Vincent & Angela wife of Barry Nolt, Jr.; 3 great grandchildren; many nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc, 358 W. Washington Ave. Myerstown. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment at Zion United Methodist Cemetery Myerstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church Box 195, Mt. Aetna PA, 19544.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019
