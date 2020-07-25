Miriam A. Runkle
Palmyra - Miriam A. Runkle, 87, of Palmyra passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.
Born November 9, 1932 in Palmyra, she was the daughter of the late Herman A. and Bertha M. (Wagner) Gingrich and also preceded in death by infant sister Neda Mae Gingrich and a brother Samuel A. Gingrich. She was the widow of John L. Runkle since November 2015, after 62 years of marriage.
Lifetime member and retired secretary of Palmyra Church of the Brethren, she was a 1950 graduate of Palmyra High School and member of Londonderry Village Auxiliary.
Surviving are her sons Dennis J. Runkle, fiancé of Michelle Fortna of Lititz and Charles E., husband of Dianne Runkle of Palmyra; brother H. Arthur Gingrich of Palmyra; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Graveside service 11:00 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra. A memorial service will be held at a future date at her church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Palmyra Church of the Brethren Capital Campaign, 45 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 or the Good Samaritan Fund at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.
