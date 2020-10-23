1/
Miriam C. Fields
1922 - 2020
Miriam C. Fields

Lebanon - Miriam C. "Sis" Fields, 98, passed away on Friday October 23, 2020 in Spang Crest Manor. She was the wife of the late Alfred B. Fields. She was born in Lebanon on September 28, 1922, a daughter of the late Ernest P. and Edith Petry Fields. She had been employed by the Christian Light Book Store for many years and was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Lebanon. She is survived by children: Alfred "Sam" Fields and wife Judith, Lebanon; Barbara wife of Kenneth Sutton, Lebanon; Andrew "Hap" Fields and wife Kathleen, Lebanon; Linda wife of David Gehman, Pine Grove; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son: Dann "Boone" Fields and sister: Anna Wood as well as brothers: Ernest Miller and Mark Miller. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am in the Covenant Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Burggraff officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Faith Baptist Church, 220 S. 22nd St., Lebanon, PA 17042.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Covenant Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
October 23, 2020
What a wonderful person. When Boone took me over to ''SIS'' house she would make us some tea and maybe a cookie or two. She was a very pleasant and kind women. She is in heaven now.
Gary Zohn
Friend
