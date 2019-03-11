Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairview Mennonite Reception Center
141 Jackson Road
Lebanon, PA
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairview Mennonite Reception Center
141 Jackson Road
Lebanon, PA
Interment
Following Services
adjoining church cemetery
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Martins Mennonite Church
N. Church Road
Womelsdorf, PA
Myerstown - Miriam S. Brubaker, 87, of Myerstown, PA, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, PA. She was the wife of Leonard L. Brubaker to whom she was married to for 67 years. She was born in Earl Township, Lancaster County, on January 7, 1932, a daughter of the late Norman H. and Lizzie Snyder Zimmerman. Miriam was a member of the Martins Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference in Womelsdorf. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Velma wife of John Allen Wenger of Bird in Hand; Esther wife of John Aaron Reiff of Lititz; Mary wife of Allen Fox of Orchard, Iowa; Arlene wife of the late Lloyd Sensenig of Quarryville; Irvin husband of Erma Brubaker of Lebanon; James husband of Thelma Brubaker of Richland; Luke husband of Denise Brubaker of Myerstown; Leonard husband of Martha Ann Brubaker of Richland; Verna Brubaker of Bethel; 58 grandchildren; 194 great grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren; 12 step great grandchildren; brother, John Elam husband of Elizabeth Zimmerman of Lebanon; sisters, Earlene wife of the late L. Ray Zimmerman of Lebanon; Erma Zimmerman of Myerstown. She was preceded in death by son, Elvin Brubaker; daughter in law, Grace Brubaker; one grandson and two great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:30 am in Martins Mennonite Church, N. Church Road, Womelsdorf, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday, 1 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 11, 2019
