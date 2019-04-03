|
Molli Isabella Colver
Fredericksburg - Molli Isabella Colver, 13, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center.
Molli was born in Lebanon on June 18, 2005 and was the daughter of Andrew W. and Karen J. Gingrich Colver. Molli was homeschooled and a 9th grader. She enjoyed being a part of New Covenant Christian School's Musicals for the past three years. She was an active member of RISE Middle School youth group at the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church in Jonestown, where she also served as a student leader for AWANA. She loved horses, drawing, swimming, her cats, and eating ice cream. She especially enjoyed her trip out west last year with her family. Molli had a heart for Jesus and lived every day for Him.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister Rachel M.K. Colver, at home; maternal grandparents Jesse and Rachel Gingrich of Myerstown; paternal grandparents William H., III and Barbara J. Colver of Pinehurst, NC; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd St., Jonestown. A visitation with the family will be held beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the start of the service. Interment will be at the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Molli's memory, to the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, 12165 Highland Rd., Hot Springs, SD 57747.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019