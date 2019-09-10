|
Mona R. Wenger
Mechanicsburg - Mona R Wenger, 66 of Mechanicsburg, Pa. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday September 2, 2019.
Born October 6 1952 in Lebanon, PA. She was the daughter of the Late Carl and Joan [Lemke] Clemens.
Mona was a graduate of Cedar Crest High School Lebanon Pa. She was retired from the Mechanicsburg Navy Depot where she worked for 25 years and Smokers Express in Mechanicsburg where she worked for 11 years. She was a Life Member and held office of Abate of Pa-Blue MTN Chapter, Carlisle Eagles Aux, Carlisle Moose WOTM, Carlisle AM Vets aux, and Mechanicsburg Legion Aux-Post 109. She enjoyed Motorcycle riding and camping with family and friends. Blue grass Festivals, Cooking Knitting, crosswords.
Surviving are her Husband of 27 years Leon Wenger sister Alma [Glenn] Engle and Brother Raymond [Donna] Clemens and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019