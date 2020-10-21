1/
Monica Alma Perry
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monica Alma Perry

Lebanon - Monica Alma Perry, 74, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born April 28, 1946 in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Monica and Thomas Murphy. She was a Roman Catholic and a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Annville. Monica was devoted to her faith and her family throughout her life. She loved her parents, sisters, children, grandchildren, and husband. Her primary occupations were as a mother, grandmother, and wife for almost 54 years. Monica was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Dorothy Murphy and Mary Ann Quanchi.

Monica will be missed. She was surrounded by her family when she went to Heaven. She leaves five children who will cherish her memory, Ben Perry (Jocelyn), Audrey Perry (Anthony), Adam Perry (Katie), Joe Perry (Gulya), John Perry (Courtney); ten grandchildren Altai, Annie, Kaisar, Gabriel, Gracie, Camilla, Rosie, Maura, Anna, Thomas; and a devoted husband, Carlton.

The family plans a private ceremony.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved