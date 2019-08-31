Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Morgan Swisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morgan B. "Frog" Swisher


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morgan B. "Frog" Swisher Obituary
Morgan B. "Frog" Swisher

Lebanon - Morgan B. "Frog" Swisher, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Jennie L. Stickler Swisher. On October 3rd, they would have celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary.

Born in Sayre on October 7, 1942, he was the son of the late Darrell and Velma Irene Bahr Swisher. Morgan retired as a PA State Trooper after 27 years of service. He started his career with Troop J in Embreeville and Lancaster and then retired from the Jonestown State Police Barracks. He was a member of the NRA, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Morgan D. "Tad" and his wife Lori Swisher of Adamstown; daughter Lisa I. wife of Dennis Spencer of Lititz; step-son Randall L. husband of Lisa Heilman of New Holland; step-daughter Holly A. wife of Michael Bleyer of Lebanon; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held starting at 11:00 a.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morgan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now