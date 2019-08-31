|
Morgan B. "Frog" Swisher
Lebanon - Morgan B. "Frog" Swisher, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Jennie L. Stickler Swisher. On October 3rd, they would have celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary.
Born in Sayre on October 7, 1942, he was the son of the late Darrell and Velma Irene Bahr Swisher. Morgan retired as a PA State Trooper after 27 years of service. He started his career with Troop J in Embreeville and Lancaster and then retired from the Jonestown State Police Barracks. He was a member of the NRA, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Morgan D. "Tad" and his wife Lori Swisher of Adamstown; daughter Lisa I. wife of Dennis Spencer of Lititz; step-son Randall L. husband of Lisa Heilman of New Holland; step-daughter Holly A. wife of Michael Bleyer of Lebanon; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held starting at 11:00 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019