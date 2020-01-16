Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fairview Reception Center
141 Jackson Rd
Lebanon, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Richland Mennonite Church
399 N. Race St
Richland, PA
Moses G. Burkholder


1949 - 2020
Moses G. Burkholder Obituary
Moses G. Burkholder

Myerstown - Moses G. Burkholder, 70, of Myerstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by his caring family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of Edith M. (Witmer) Burkholder. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past September.

Born in Ephrata on September 21, 1949, he was the son of the late Levi H. and Anna Good Burkholder. Moses founded Burkholder's Motor Repair and had worked up until December. He was a member of the Richland Mennonite Church. Moses and Edith served on the church mission in the Bahamas and enjoyed nature.

Surviving in addition to his wife Edith, are three sons, Lowell S. husband of Kimberly (Martin) of Richland, Leslie J. husband of Marilyn (Burkholder) of Richland and Michael D. of Myerstown; four daughters, A. Ruth, wife of Delmas Witmer of Denver, Donna S. wife of Jason Burkholder of Fredericksburg, Diane L. wife of Andrew Wine of Lebanon and Rosa L. wife of Dwight Kauffman of Myerstown; 38 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; three brothers, James of Myerstown, Noah of Selbyville, DE and Christian of Dover; eight sisters, Mildred wife of the late Harry Dieffenbach of Richland, Martha wife of Ronald Putt of Webster, KY, Grace wife of Dennis Bennetch of Fredericksburg, Fay wife of Daniel Renno of Danville, Nancy wife of Clarence Burkholder of Myerstown, Priscilla wife of Mervin Kreider of Myerstown, Eunice Rissler of Lykens and Miriam wife of Mark Witmer of Myerstown.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Rachel M. wife of Eldon Martin of Womelsdorf, two infant grandsons, and four sisters, Cora Burkholder, Margaret Horst, Esther Rissler, and Phebe Martin.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on January 21, 2020, at the Richland Mennonite Church, 399 N. Race St., Richland. A viewing will be held at Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Rd., Lebanon, on Monday, January 20th, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
