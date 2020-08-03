MSgt. Joshua R. ArndtSouth Korea - MSgt. Joshua R. Arndt, 35, stationed at Kunsan Air Base in S. Korea, and formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the base. He was the husband of Cherokee L. Arndt of Stratford, Oklahoma.Born in Lebanon on August 7, 1984, he was the son of James R. Arndt of Myerstown and Charlotte M. Walstrum Rittle of Lebanon. Joshua had been serving in the U.S. Air Force since 2003 as an Aircraft Fuel System Craftsman. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, an avid bowler and golfer, enjoyed NASCAR racing, and he was a passionate supporter and volunteer for the Down Syndrome community. He loved spending time with his friends and especially with his family and his children.In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his sons Jadyn J. Arndt and Killian Lee Arndt, both of Stratford, OK; brothers Dustin Rittle of Lebanon and Justin Rhoads of Fredericksburg; sister Carissa Rittle of Lebanon; paternal grandmother Barbara Good of Lebanon and grandfather Roger Arndt of Lebanon; maternal grandparents Warren and Julie Blair of Lebanon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his grandfather James Conlow.A viewing will be held per CoVid-19 restrictions on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Also due to the CoVid-19 restrictions, interment with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family would like to invite everyone on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to the Ono Fire Hall, 10805 Jonestown Rd., Ono, PA 17077 for a time of sharing your stories, memories, and companionship in honor of Josh. Food and beverages will be available. Again, CoVid-19 precautions will be in place.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st St., 8th Fl., New York, NY, 10017.