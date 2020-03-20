|
|
Myra Jane Hostetler
Palmyra - Myra Jane Hostetler, 66, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Born February 16, 1954 in Hershey, she was a daughter of the late Perry B. and Pauline (Hemperly) Grubb and widower of Vaughn R. Hostetler since September 2018 after 41 years of marriage.
She was a member of Bindnagle Lutheran Church and a 1972 graduate of Palmyra High School.
Surviving are her sister Nancy J. Grubb of Arlington, Virginia; cousins Brenda Lutz and Barbara Lutz both of Lebanon; two nieces; and three nephews.
Private burial will be held in Bindnagle Cemetery, Palmyra. A memorial service will be held at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bindnagle Lutheran Church, 801 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra, PA 17078 or Lebanon County Humane Society, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020