Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Hostetler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Jane Hostetler


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myra Jane Hostetler Obituary
Myra Jane Hostetler

Palmyra - Myra Jane Hostetler, 66, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Born February 16, 1954 in Hershey, she was a daughter of the late Perry B. and Pauline (Hemperly) Grubb and widower of Vaughn R. Hostetler since September 2018 after 41 years of marriage.

She was a member of Bindnagle Lutheran Church and a 1972 graduate of Palmyra High School.

Surviving are her sister Nancy J. Grubb of Arlington, Virginia; cousins Brenda Lutz and Barbara Lutz both of Lebanon; two nieces; and three nephews.

Private burial will be held in Bindnagle Cemetery, Palmyra. A memorial service will be held at a future time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bindnagle Lutheran Church, 801 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra, PA 17078 or Lebanon County Humane Society, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buse Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -