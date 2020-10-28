Myrl E. Keller
Lebanon - Myrl E. Keller, 92, passed away in her home in Lebanon, PA on Sunday October 25, 2020. Myrl was the wife of Nathan E. Keller, married 67 years. She was born in Waldeck, PA on July 3, 1928 the daughter of the late Harry and Alice Carpenter Eberly. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC in Schaefferstown. Myrl is survived by her husband Nathan, son Jonathan Keller (Tammy), grandchildren; Dr. Nathan A. Keller and Dr. Matthew A. Keller and her sister Dollie Spitler. She was preceded by her sister Betty Eisenbise. Myrl was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cared deeply for all those around her. A viewing will be held Saturday October 31, 2020 from 10:00-11:00am at Clauser Funeral Home 116 N Carpenter St Schaefferstown PA 17088. Following the viewing, a procession will travel to Midway Church Cemetery, 13 Evergreen Rd Lebanon PA 17042 for a graveside service and interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in Myrl's memory can be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ 1304 Heidelberg Ave Schaefferstown PA 17088. clauserfh.com