Myron C. "Junnie" Meyer Obituary
Myron C. "Junnie" Meyer

Lebanon - Myron C. "Junnie" Meyer, 80, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home. He was born on Tuesday, December 5, 1939 to the late Myron M. Meyer and Florence Meyer nee Feeman in Jonestown. He was a veteran of the Army and enjoyed working on old cars. Surviving are wife Grace M. Meyer nee Rank; daughters Rebecca Meyer, Kim spouse of Matthew Witters, Cristi spouse of Brian Leary; grandchildren Shane spouse of Kimberly Meyer, Thomas Leary, Roxanne Witters, John Witters; great grandchildren Seth Meyer, Jordyn Meyer, Logan Leary; sister Linda Williams. He was preceded in death by brother Ronnie Meyer. Viewing will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, with military honors, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave. Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
