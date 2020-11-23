1/
Myrtle E. Darkes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle E. Darkes

Elizabethtown - Myrtle E. Darkes, 90, Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020 in the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. She was the wife of the late Russell D. Darkes. Myrtle was born in Lebanon on May 23, 1930 a daughter of the late Harvey and Amanda Bechtel Hollenbach. She had been employed by Bayer and the Social Security Administration. She is survived by a son: Russell D. Darkes, Jr. and spouse: Clifford Ishida Darkes; grandson: Scott A. Darkes; sister: Mae Rahn and sister-in-law: Margaret Hollenbach. Services will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved