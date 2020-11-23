Myrtle E. Darkes



Elizabethtown - Myrtle E. Darkes, 90, Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020 in the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. She was the wife of the late Russell D. Darkes. Myrtle was born in Lebanon on May 23, 1930 a daughter of the late Harvey and Amanda Bechtel Hollenbach. She had been employed by Bayer and the Social Security Administration. She is survived by a son: Russell D. Darkes, Jr. and spouse: Clifford Ishida Darkes; grandson: Scott A. Darkes; sister: Mae Rahn and sister-in-law: Margaret Hollenbach. Services will be private.













