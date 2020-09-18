Nancy A. SmithRichland - Nancy A. Smith, 79, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.She was the wife of Robert C. Smith, who died July 15, 2018.Born in Lebanon, PA on July 25, 1941, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Margaret A. (Plantz) Geist.Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Myerstown High School. She was employed as a deli manager at GIANT Food Stores, Lebanon, and Dutch-Way Farm Market, Myerstown. Nancy enjoyed watching NASCAR with her husband and spending time with her family.She is survived by a son, Robert T. Smith, companion of Jennifer Bachman, of Newmanstown; her granddaughter, who was her pride and joy, Samantha Smith, companion of Joshua Moyer, of Philadelphia; sister, Georgene, wife of Paul Nee, of Myerstown; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Smith; stepsisters, Kathryn Bordlemay, Betty Sotzin; and stepbrothers, Robert and John Gruber.Services and inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067; or WellSpan Sechler Family Cancer Center, 844 Tuck St., Lebanon, PA 17042.Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.