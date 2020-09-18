1/1
Nancy A. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy A. Smith

Richland - Nancy A. Smith, 79, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

She was the wife of Robert C. Smith, who died July 15, 2018.

Born in Lebanon, PA on July 25, 1941, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Margaret A. (Plantz) Geist.

Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Myerstown High School. She was employed as a deli manager at GIANT Food Stores, Lebanon, and Dutch-Way Farm Market, Myerstown. Nancy enjoyed watching NASCAR with her husband and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a son, Robert T. Smith, companion of Jennifer Bachman, of Newmanstown; her granddaughter, who was her pride and joy, Samantha Smith, companion of Joshua Moyer, of Philadelphia; sister, Georgene, wife of Paul Nee, of Myerstown; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Smith; stepsisters, Kathryn Bordlemay, Betty Sotzin; and stepbrothers, Robert and John Gruber.

Services and inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067; or WellSpan Sechler Family Cancer Center, 844 Tuck St., Lebanon, PA 17042.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved