Nancy Anne Rogers
Lebanon - Nancy Anne Rogers, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Kenneth D. Rogers. She was born in Rehrersburg, Berks County on May 20, 1941, a daughter of the late Levi and Emma Sensenig Gibbel. Nancy was a member of the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren where she was involved with the Ladies Aid, sewing circle and volunteered serving meals. She is survived by children, David Rogers and wife Beverly of Manheim; Martha Gingrich and husband Joseph of Lebanon; Frederick Rogers of Hummelstown; Jonathan Rogers and wife Marcy of Sanford, ME; fifteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Mary Kathryn Graver of Pottstown. She was preceded in death by a sister, Ada Ruth Leininger. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 am in Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, 162 E. Reistville Road, Myerstown. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 10 am both at the church. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019