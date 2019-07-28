|
Nancy C. Hodnett
Palmyra - Nancy C. Hodnett, 76, of Palmyra passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Born March 2, 1943 in Harrisburg, she was the widow of Richard W. Hodnett since 2012 and also preceded in death by daughter Darcy Hodnett, daughter-in-law Victoria Hodnett, granddaughter K.C. and brother Thomas Melancon.
She retired from the Hershey Medical Center and was a member of Independent Bible Church of Sand Beach.
Surviving are her sons Daniel W. Hodnett and Richard L., husband of Jessica Hodnett; siblings Marsha Shadle, Kathleen Melancon, Rebecca Costello, Ruth Scarey, Sara Conklin, and Theodore Melancon; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019