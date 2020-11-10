Nancy C. Trostle
Lebanon - Nancy C. Trostle, 91, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. She was the wife of Harold J. Trostle, to whom she was married for 71 years.
Born in Lebanon on August 30, 1929, Nancy was a daughter of the late Lester and Dorothy (Lynch) Smith. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and worked as a library aid at Lebanon Middle School and later as a secretary at Southwest Elementary School. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, the Navy Club Auxiliary, and an auxiliary member of the VFW. When her children were young, she was an active member of Lebanon High School's Band Booster Association. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Nancy was happiest when she was with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Donald J. Trostle, husband of Nancy J., a daughter, Jill T. Wenrich, wife of the late George W. Wenrich II; four grandchildren, Chad E. Wenrich, Kyle D. Trostle, husband of Anne L., Christa W. Ribera, wife of John P., and Emily J. Trostle; four great grandchildren, Landon, Dekiah, Liam, and Niko; two sisters, Patricia J. Harmuth, and Kay S. Peiffer, wife of Paul; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth L. Smith.
Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name may be made to the American Cancer Society