Nancy E. Souder
Palmyra - Nancy E. Souder, 90, of Palmyra, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Penn State Health M.S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Lebanon on January 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Viola Mosca Viozzi. Nancy worked at and retired from Hershey Foods. She attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Palmyra, and enjoyed crocheting.
Surviving are her children Franklin Souder (Kim) of Cornwall, Russell Souder (Sandy) of Palmyra, Steven Souder of Palmyra, Sandy Souder of Millsboro, DE and Susan Lehman (David) of Palmyra; fourteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a sister Pauline Moody. She was preceded in death by a son Michael Souder, five brothers and two sisters.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Rt 422 & Sipe Ave., Hershey, PA 17033 or Unity of Rehoboth Beach, 98 Rudder Road, Suite 1-A, Millsboro, De 19966.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019