Nancy F. SwopeMyerstown - Nancy F. Swope, 87, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.Born in Richland, PA on November 13, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Mildred (Engle) Fletcher.A 1950 graduate of Richland High School, she attended Lebanon Valley College, majoring in music. Nancy was a member of Grace UCC, Richland, where she sang in the church choir. She was employed as a bank teller at American Bank, Myerstown, for 15 years. Nancy was active in the Millcreek-Richland Women's Club. She enjoyed gardening, playing piano, nature, playing card games, and selling Avon.Nancy is survived by daughters, Janeen, wife of Lenn Zeller, of Ringtown, Jody Swope, of Grand Blanc, MI; son, Gregory, husband of Cynthia Swope, of Palmyra; grandchildren, Carly, wife of Austin Loy, of Elizabethtown, and Garrett Swope, of Camp Hill; and a sister, Evelyn Schreiber, of Lititz. Nancy was preceded in death by her former husband, Gerald E. "Gerry" Swope; her longtime companion, W. Donald Swanger; grandson, Derek Swope; and a brother, John Fletcher, Jr.A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Richland Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033; or the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891.Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.