Dr. Nancy H. Bright
Boca Raton - Dr. Nancy H. Bright, 90, of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Steubenville Ohio, passed away at her home on December 20, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1929 in Derry Township, PA, daughter of the late Ray S. Bright and Ida M. Bright. She is preceded in death by her parents; by her sister, Julianne Longo, and her brother, Ray H. Bright.
Dr. Bright was a 1946 graduate of Palmyra (PA) High School, received her Bachelor of Science degree from Lebanon Valley College in 1950, and her Doctor of Medicine degree from Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1954. She was a highly regarded and dedicated pediatrician in the Steubenville area for over 30 years, and always remembered and enjoyed seeing her former patients from the generations of families she had cared for.
Dr. Bright is survived by nephews Michael (Nancy) Longo, David (Anne) Longo, James (Deborah) Longo, Ray E. "Skip" (Roberta "Sissy") Bright, niece Linda Fleck, and her grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were private.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020