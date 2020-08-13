Nancy J. MillerMyerstown - Nancy J. Miller, 85, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.She was the wife of Daniel G. Miller, who died October 15, 2003.Born in Jackson Twp., PA on March 28, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Henry G. and Lena L. (Reed) Fetter.A 1953 graduate of South Lebanon High School, Nancy was a self-employed farmer. She was a member of the Berks County Farmers Association, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, bluegrass and gospel music, and was a NASCAR fan.Nancy is survived by daughters, Kathleen, wife of Eugene Martin, of Lebanon, Brenda Miller, wife of Jeff Hackman, of Womelsdorf, Carol, wife of Donald Rabold, Jr., of Lebanon, Joanne, wife of Scott Kovaloski, of Wexford, PA; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles H., husband of Joan Fetter, of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, LaVern Patches and Henrietta Steiner.A viewing will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frystown Fire Company, 485 Frystown Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.