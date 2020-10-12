Nancy L. Brown
Bethel - Nancy L. Brown, 73, of Bethel, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her sisters' home in Fredericksburg. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Brown, Sr., who passed away April 21, 2009.
Nancy, a daughter of the late George and Alice (Wolfe) Long Farnsworth, was born in Bethel. She is survived by three children, Richard L. Brown, Jr., Harrisburg, Nina M., wife of Ted Klee, Hamburg, and Terry R. Brown, husband of Brenda, Bethel; two beloved sisters, Carol widow of Richard Blatt, Fredericksburg, and Geraldine, wife of Larry Lebo, Fredericksburg. Nancy and Richard also cherished the many memories that they spent with their six grandchildren, Trevor, Kristi, Kayla, Kellen, Kyle, and Tara; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Chad C. Brown; and a brother, George "Snooky" Long.
Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Her love for baking reached many people outside the family who had the pleasure of tasting her delicious baked goods, which she made from scratch in her kitchen.
Visitation with the family will be held from 2-3:00 PM, Thursday, Oct. 15th, at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg. Services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Richard and Nancy Brown, to the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
.