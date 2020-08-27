Nancy L. ImhofLebanon - Nancy L. Imhof, 86, of Lebanon passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Center, Myerstown. She was the wife of the late, Ronald L. Imhof, who passed away in 2017.Nancy was born in Lebanon on December 16, 1933 to the late Peter and Anna (Rine) Brucker. She was a 1951 graduate of Lebanon High School. She was employed in the payroll office at the San Giorgio Company and later worked the lunch hour at the former Roy's Restaurant in Lebanon before retiring. Nancy was a member of the Moravian Church of Lebanon. She was a loving mother and loyal friend enjoying time spent with family, friends, and neighbors. She enjoyed watching sports and anything on the Western Channel.She is survived by her children, Eric Imhof and his girlfriend, Lisa Meyer of Lebanon, Elizabeth Dalsimer and her husband Larry of Exton and David Imhof and his wife Sherry of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Kurt Imhof and his wife Erin, Anthony Imhof, Olivia Dalsimer, and Kristopher Imhof; three great-grandchildren, Lorelei, Harper and Sawyer Imhof; and her brother Ed Brucker and his wife Ann of Kansas City, MO. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Doris Carpenter.Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Moravian Church of Lebanon, 1115 Birch Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.