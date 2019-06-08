|
|
Nancy L. Klepper
Lebanon - Nancy L. Klepper, 82, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her home. She was born on Saturday, June 6, 1936 to the late Frank Auman and Erma Auman nee Hoke in Lebanon. She was a member of Calvary Church and enjoyed crossword puzzles, puzzles, knitting and fishing. Surviving are husband Richard E. Klepper, Lebanon; children Debra spouse of Albert Zimmerman, Annville, Vicki spouse of James Umberger, SC, Penny Duran, Camp Hill, Kellie Williams, Lebanon; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers James Auman, Frank Auman, Eddie Auman. Viewing will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Ebenezer "Greenwood" Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Wellspan GSH Hospice, PO Box 1281, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 8, 2019