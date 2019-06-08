Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc.
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc.
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Klepper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Klepper


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy L. Klepper Obituary
Nancy L. Klepper

Lebanon - Nancy L. Klepper, 82, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her home. She was born on Saturday, June 6, 1936 to the late Frank Auman and Erma Auman nee Hoke in Lebanon. She was a member of Calvary Church and enjoyed crossword puzzles, puzzles, knitting and fishing. Surviving are husband Richard E. Klepper, Lebanon; children Debra spouse of Albert Zimmerman, Annville, Vicki spouse of James Umberger, SC, Penny Duran, Camp Hill, Kellie Williams, Lebanon; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers James Auman, Frank Auman, Eddie Auman. Viewing will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Ebenezer "Greenwood" Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Wellspan GSH Hospice, PO Box 1281, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now