Services
Zion of Iona United Methodist
1920 S 5th Ave
Lebanon, PA 17042
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iona United Methodist Church
1920 South 5th Ave
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Iona United Methodist Church
1920 South 5th Ave
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Trostle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Louise (Sipe) Trostle


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Louise (Sipe) Trostle Obituary
Nancy Louise (Sipe) Trostle

Lebanon - Nancy Louise Trostle, of Lebanon, went to join her Lord, and her husband Rev. Gerald Trostle in heaven on September 28, 2019. Born in 1930, she was the middle of nine children born to Lawrence E Sipe and Alma (Crow ) Sipe.

Nancy met the love of her life, Jerry Trostle, to whom she was married 53 years when he died in 2003. She was a partner in Jerry's 35 year ministry for the United Methodist Central Pa Conference, serving churches in the central Pa area, including Cornwall U M, Lickdale U M, Iona U M, and Bethany U M churches.

She was most proud of her ten years volunteering for the Chaplain's Office at the Good Samaritan Hospital. She visited the sick, and brought a smile to the faces of all who came In contact with her.

Survivors include her children: Gerry Trostle, Jr (MaryAnn), Cindy Kluge (Ron), and Kevin Trostle. Grandchildren Jason Trostle (Heidi), Jeremy Trostle (Liz), Tim Trostle (Sarah), Allyson Bath (Chris), Jim Riss, III, Kathy Riss, and Steven Riss (Fiance Rachel Weise). She loved and adored her family, which included 15 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Thursday evening, October 5th, from 6 PM to 8 PM, with a memorial service Friday October 6th at 10 AM at Iona United Methodist Church, 1920 South 5th Ave, Lebanon PA. There will be a luncheon after the memorial service.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.