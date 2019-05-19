Services
Buse Funeral Home
9066 Jonestown Road
Grantville, PA 17028
(717) 469-2341
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
East Hanover Church of God
10504 Mountain Road
Grantville, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
East Hanover Church of God
10504 Mountain Road
Grantville, PA
Lebanon - Nancy M. Miller, 66, of Lebanon entered into her Heavenly Father's arms on Friday, May 17, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center.

Born April 30, 1953 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Grant E., Sr. and Jessie B. (Boone) Gladfelter. She was the widow of Stephen J. Miller since May 9, 2018 and was also preceded in death by a brother Grant E. Gladfelter, Jr.

Retired from the Salvation Army, Harrisburg, she was a member of East Hanover Church of God, Grantville and enjoyed hosting family picnics and holiday gatherings. Nancy especially loved spending time with her grandchildren Samantha Englehart (Derek), Brittany Gladfelter, Travis Gruber and Kyle Gruber and her great grandchildren Devon and Gabriella Englehart.

Also surviving are her children Nicole Gruber (Jack Rudegeair) of Fredericksburg and Gene Gladfelter (Michele McNalley) of Lebanon; brother James J. Gladfelter (Michelle); sister Kathy Ferguson; and beloved cat Olivia.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at East Hanover Church of God, 10504 Mountain Road, Grantville preceded by a viewing beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in East Hanover Church of God Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 61798, Harrisburg, PA 17106.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 19, 2019
