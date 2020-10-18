Nancy M. Snyder



Nancy M. Snyder, 89, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Born May 24, 1931, she was a 1949 graduate of Lebanon High School and is a retiree of Hershey Foods Corp. In her spare time she raised four children, a grandchild, and a great-grandchild. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, and playing cards with her card club. To keep active she cared for her home and her yard into her mid-eighties.



She was preceded in death by her parents Anna L. McFadden and Steward J. McFadden, her husband John E. Snyder, as well as her siblings Albert, William, and Steward McFadden. Nancy is survived by her four children Ann E. Zimmerman, Susan M. Comp wife of Bryan, John L. Snyder husband of Kim, and Teri L. Paine all of Lebanon, PA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Keri Greenawalt, Michael McCook, Rory McCook, Regina Zimmerman, Bryan Paine, and Leah Harpel. In addition Nancy is survived by Miranda Snyder, nine other great-grandchildren as well as six great-great grandchildren.



Nancy will be buried with her late husband at Ft. Indiantown Gap. Respecting her wishes, there will be no formal services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store