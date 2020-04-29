Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Lebanon - Nancy Pearl Putt, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Alfred William Putt. Born in Lebanon, PA on April 16, 1924, Nancy was a daughter of the late John and Mae (Fisher) Foy. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by two children, Jack Putt and Jere Putt, husband of Joan; four grandchildren, Janell Mader, Jacy Butcher, and Jackie and Jade Putt; ten great grandchildren, Camryn and Cayleigh Shaak, Emma Mader, Isabella, Abigail, and Evie Butcher, Bryana Echternach, Bryn, Bryly, and Bryelle Burrows; a sister, Clara McElwee; and a brother, Elijah Fox. She was preceded in death by a son, Jay Putt, and two brothers, Earl and Johnny Fox.

Funeral services will be held privately. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
