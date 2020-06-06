Nancy S. Demler
Nancy S. Demler

Cornwall - Nancy S. Demler, 87, of Cornwall, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Thursday, March 2, 1933 to the late Raymond Boehler and Elizabeth Boehler nee Aumiller in Beavertown, PA. She was a previous owner of Demlers. Surviving are children Deborah S. Spencer, Robert F. Demler and spouse Kay; grandchildren Amy Dragan and spouse Radu, Leesa Putt and spouse Kenneth, Sherry Mauser and spouse Rick; great grandchildren Adam Ney, Ben Ney, Ethan Demler, Ricky Mauser, Brent Mauser; brother Fred Boehler; sister Kay Boehler; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Robert L. Demler; son Michael Demler. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association- Lebanon Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17112. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
