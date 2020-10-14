Nancy Wengert
Lancaster - Nancy Wood Nicholas Wengert, 94, passed away at Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA on October 8, 2020. She moved to Willow Valley from Lebanon, PA in 2014 with her beloved husband, Harlan, who predeceased her in 2015.
Nancy will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, a strong and supportive partner, a loyal and charming friend, and an active volunteer in the Lebanon community. She leaves behind her five children, David, Ann, Carol, Marty, and Sally, as well as her five grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Katie, Rachael and Ben. Her unconditional love for her family was returned in equal measure.
Nancy was born in Cleveland, OH on July 27,1926 to Charlotte Wood Nicholas and John Simmons Nicholas. She and her three siblings, Jack, Mary, and David, moved many times during their childhood years while spending many summers in central Colorado where her father was born. Nancy attended Abbot Academy in Andover, MA for high school, then matriculated at Cornell University. She graduated with a degree in English in June,1948 and married Harlan three months later.
Nancy and Harlan made Lebanon their home for 64 years, raising their five children there. In addition to managing the nonstop demands of motherhood, she was an intelligent and actively involved partner to Harlan throughout his business career. She and Harlan shared a love of travel during their 66 years of marriage and enjoyed planning and taking trips throughout the US and abroad.
Nancy early on developed prodigious conversational skills along with the ability to put almost anyone at ease, and as a result she made friends readily throughout her life. She particularly loved getting together with friends to play bridge or share books in their book club, and her love of reading was one of the many positive habits she passed on to her children.
Nancy for many years was an active member on the Board of Oakview, the Widows Home. She volunteered for the Good Samaritan Hospital, managing their snack bar for a time and later serving as a patient representative. She also gave her time and efforts to the Lebanon Community Library and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. By example she taught her children the importance of giving back to the community. She will be sorely missed.
More information on Nancy's Celebration of Life service, to be held virtually, is available at: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/nancy-wengert/5400
. A private grave site interment will be held at the Hill Church in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Lebanon Community Library.