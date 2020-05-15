Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Natalie Gruber Obituary
Natalie Gruber

Lebanon - Natalie Gruber, 101, passed away May 15, 2020 of natural causes at Cedar Haven Heathcare Center. Born in Lebanon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stevan and Velinka Gahin Gerasinovich. She lived for a number of years in Hanover, PA before moving back to Lebanon, PA. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking Serbian cookies, knitting and crocheting. She was a member of the Holy Resurrection of Christ Serbian Orthodox Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Luther Gruber; brother Milan Gerasinovich; sister Mildred "Mitzi" Daubert. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Resurrection of Christ Church, 120 East Weidman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 15 to May 17, 2020
