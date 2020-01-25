|
Natalie Marie Zullo
Lebanon - Natalie Marie Zullo, 40, a resident of Renova Center, Lebanon for 32 years, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020.
Born August 26, 1979 in Hershey, she is survived by her parents Frederick J. and Debra K. (McCurdy) Zullo of Lebanon; brother Joseph John, husband of Samantha Zullo of Gettysburg; sister Sarah Elizabeth Zullo of Palmyra; niece Ariella Jade Zullo of Palmyra; and Renova Center caregiver and special friend Kristen Weaver.
A very special child, she had an aneurysm at 10 days old which changed her life forever. Natalie enjoyed music, eating, going for walks in her wheelchair during warm summer days, and was a member of King's Corps at Hershey Free Church. She is now resting in the Lord's Hands - her body now perfect and forever resting in peace, free from the body she had in life.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hershey Free Church, 330 Hilltop Road, Hummelstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at 2:00 PM Friday in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Renova Center Residents Fund, 25 Metro Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020