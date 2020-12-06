Naydean I. KreiserJonestown - Naydean I. Kreiser, 74, of Jonestown, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the WellSpan GSH-Lebanon. She was the wife of John P. Kreiser. On December 13th, they would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.Born in Jonestown on June 11, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Edna Kohr Mease. Naydean retired from College Hill Poultry, Fredericksburg. She was an honorary member of the Greenpoint Fire Co. She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, camping and especially spending time with her family.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Robert L. Kreiser and Michael J. Kreiser both of Jonestown; brother Elvin Mease of Jonestown and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Hill Chapel Cemetery, Green Point.