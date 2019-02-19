|
|
Nellie Frances Sanford
Elizabethtown - Nellie Frances Sanford, 83, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Masonic Village. She was the wife of Kerwin Sanford, sharing 62 years of marriage.
Born in Renovo, PA on January 21, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Viola Cowfer Lupro. Nellie worked at Indiantown Gap, Hershey Park Food Services, and retired as a CNA at the Lebanon Valley Home, and she was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters Stacia Graziano, wife of Sal of Jonestown, and Risa Rivers, wife of Brian of Carlisle; grandchildren Nicholas, Brittany, Andrew, Zachary, and Kaitlin; great grandson Brantley; and sister Clarissa Sue Lupro of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a brother Ralph Lupro, and sisters Mabel Norris, Helen Schoonover, and Lou Feit.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019