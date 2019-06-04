|
Nettie G. Krall
Myerstown - Nettie Ginder (Fahnestock) Krall, 98, of Stone Ridge Poplar Run, Myerstown, PA, went to be with our Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in the last few hours of her life. She was the wife of the late Clarence Nathan Krall who died in 1998. Surviving are children Mary Ann (Krall) Gibble; James A. Krall and wife Linda; Nancy L. (Krall) Wenrich and husband William; Grace I. (Krall) Burke; Robert E. Krall and wife Evelina; and Charles E. Krall and wife Kathy. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Nettie was born in Berks County on May 28, 1921 (though for 50 years she thought she was born on May 27th). Her parents were the late Monroe Fahnestock and Susanna Ginder Fahnestock. She was raised by Harry and Nettie Little after her mother died. She comes from a family of 13 children of which she had been the last survivor. Nettie and her husband were long-time dairy farmers in North Lebanon Township. They both served the Church of the Brethren in the hills of Kentucky preaching and serving the community there. A viewing will be Friday June 7, 2019 from 6-9p at the Myerstown Church of the Brethren, with the funeral service will be on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11a with a viewing preceding the service from 10-11a. Burial is at the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren following the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Wellspan GSH Hospice 1503 Quentin Rd. Lebanon Pa 17042 clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 4, 2019