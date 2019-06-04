Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Myerstown Church of the Brethren
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Myerstown Church of the Brethren
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Myerstown Church of the Brethren
Resources
More Obituaries for Nettie Krall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nettie G. Krall


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nettie G. Krall Obituary
Nettie G. Krall

Myerstown - Nettie Ginder (Fahnestock) Krall, 98, of Stone Ridge Poplar Run, Myerstown, PA, went to be with our Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in the last few hours of her life. She was the wife of the late Clarence Nathan Krall who died in 1998. Surviving are children Mary Ann (Krall) Gibble; James A. Krall and wife Linda; Nancy L. (Krall) Wenrich and husband William; Grace I. (Krall) Burke; Robert E. Krall and wife Evelina; and Charles E. Krall and wife Kathy. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Nettie was born in Berks County on May 28, 1921 (though for 50 years she thought she was born on May 27th). Her parents were the late Monroe Fahnestock and Susanna Ginder Fahnestock. She was raised by Harry and Nettie Little after her mother died. She comes from a family of 13 children of which she had been the last survivor. Nettie and her husband were long-time dairy farmers in North Lebanon Township. They both served the Church of the Brethren in the hills of Kentucky preaching and serving the community there. A viewing will be Friday June 7, 2019 from 6-9p at the Myerstown Church of the Brethren, with the funeral service will be on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11a with a viewing preceding the service from 10-11a. Burial is at the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren following the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Wellspan GSH Hospice 1503 Quentin Rd. Lebanon Pa 17042 clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now