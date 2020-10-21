Nora K. Martin
Ephrata - Nora K. Martin, 87, of Lincoln Christian Home (formerly of Schaefferstown) died Tuesday morning at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was the wife of Irwin H. Martin. Born in Martindale, Lancaster County on November 20, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Sarah (Kurtz) Buckwalter. Nora was a member of Fairview Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference. Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Leonard B. husband of Arlene (Burkholder) Martin, Elvin B. husband of Erla (High) Martin and Harold B. husband of Mary Jane (Snyder) Martin all of Newmanstown; a daughter, Marian B. wife of Elvin Zimmerman of Leola; 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; brother, Edgar Buckwalter of Ephrata; three sisters, Anna Nolt of Myerstown; Martha Nolt of Richland; Elsie wife of Ben Weaver of Ephrata; brother-in-law, Luke Lehman of Ephrata. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mabel Lehman and Sarah Buckwalter; two brothers-in-law, Eli Nolt and Titus Nolt. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:30 am in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Monday from 5 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEAE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. wwwclauserfh.com