Norma Fay (Ludwick) Behney
Palmyra - Norma Fay (Ludwick) Behney, 93, of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. Born Thursday, October 8, 1925 in Derry Township, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Edna (Neidig) Ludwick. She was preceded in death by four husbands: John Barcynski, Jacob Heilman, Raymond E. Bowman and Harry Behney.
Norma was a 1943 graduate of Palmyra High School. She was a member of Calvary Church, Lebanon, and enjoyed knitting, baking, aerobics and yoga. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by three sons: Thomas Bowman, married to Sandra, of Lebanon; Jan Bowman, married to Pat, of Annville and Raymond Bowman, of Lebanon. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Joy Albright, married to Matthew, Holly Blandford, married to Mike and Jon Bowman, married to Rachael and three great-grandchildren: Luke, Jake and Wes Bowman. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a sister, Muriel House and a brother, Elwood Ludwick.
A Celebration of Norma's life will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Calvary Church, 1330 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17046. A time of visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service on Wednesday. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, Pa 17078, 717-838-9211.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Norma's honor to the Good Samaritan Fund of Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 13, 2019