Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Norma L. Phillips Obituary
Norma L. Phillips

Palmyra - Norma L. Phillips, 78, of Palmyra passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center.

Born February 27, 1941 in North Londonderry Township, she was a daughter of the late Warren A. and May Gingrich. She was the widow of Robert L. Phillips, Jr. since August 2013 and also preceded in death by a grandson and great grandson.

A former employee of W. L. Kreider Shoe Factory, Binner Associates and crossing guard for Palmyra Area School District, she was a member of Gravel Hill United Methodist Church and Citizens Fire Company both of Palmyra.

Surviving are her son Robert L. Phillips, III of Las Vegas; daughter Robin L. Gallagher of Palmyra; siblings Warren Gingrich, Richard Gingrich and Sandy Klahr; step siblings Tammy Shafer and Jeff Gingrich; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a viewing beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019
