Norman A. Blouch
Lebanon - Norman A. Blouch, 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the son of the late Victor and Margaret (Roach) Blouch. He was married to Violet M. (Schriver) Blouch.
A Veteran, Norman proudly served with the U.S. Navy. He retired from Hershey Foods where he worked for over 30 years before retiring.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Starr Cline, of Campbelltown and Jeffrey Blouch, married to Patty, of Cleona. Also surviving are two step-children: Kevin Myers, married to Celie, of Jonestown and Peggy Heisler, married to Matthew, of Annville as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078, 717-838-9211.
