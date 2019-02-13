|
|
Rev. Norman B. Bucher, Jr.
Palmyra - The Reverend Norman Bauman Bucher, Jr., 91, passed away on Saturday, February 9 at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Born and raised in Annville, he was the son of the late Norman Bucher and Edna Mae Smith Bucher. He was raised in the Evangelical and Reformed Church, which merged into the United Church of Christ.
Norman spent his life dedicated to his family, his wife of 67 years Janet Eppley Bucher; their children, daughter Jane Noreen (deceased), son Mark Norman and his wife Jasmine Ammons Bucher of Palmyra, son Alan Weir and his wife Kathy Valtos Bucher of Manheim, and their four beloved grandchildren, Rosemary Louise, Kaitlin Jane, Andrew James, and Mark Aaron.
He was a 1945 graduate of Annville High School where he played the clarinet, was a member of the baseball team, and later served as a member of its alumni association. From 1945-1946, he served his country as an enlisted member of the United States Navy. Following the conclusion of World War II and in the tradition of his father and mother, he attended Lebanon Valley College, graduating in 1950 with degrees in mathematics and philosophy. At The Valley, he played baseball and served as president of the Young Men's Christian Association. Later, he served as an adjunct instructor in religion at his alma mater.
Following completion of his master's of divinity from the Lancaster Theological Seminary in 1953, Norman served pastorates at the Quentin-Rexmont United Church of Christ and St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Manheim. From 1973-1993, he served as the Penn Central Area Conference Minister of the UCC. He served on United Church of Christ national boards and agencies and represented the Conference at many General Synods of the national church. In retirement, he continued to serve his faith and church as interim pastor at several churches, including Christ Church in Annville where he was a member and sang in the church choir through his 91st year.
Norman celebrated a lifelong dedication to learning and growing through doctoral work at Temple University. His studies resulted in the publishing of a book, From Scarcity to Plenty: A Study of Christian Financial Stewardship for the Churches. Norman was a man who led his life with integrity, dependability, faith, and a love of people. His hobbies included golf, reading, writing, and meteorology.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Church United Church of Christ, Annville. The family will be available for visitation prior to the memorial service from 10-11:30 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to Lebanon Valley College, 101 North College Avenue, Annville, PA 17003 and Christ Church UCC, 200 S White Oak St, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019