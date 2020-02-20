|
|
Norman Douglas "Doug" Royer, of Palmyra, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman H. Royer, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center, at the age of 77.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonita J. (Euston) Royer; his daughter, Traci J. Risser, wife of David A. Risser, of Annville; his beloved granddaughter, Kate Elizabeth Risser and a sister, Sandra L. Graham, of New Jersey.
His great love was basketball, which he played for Annville-Cleona High School team and continued to play recreationally for many years thereafter. He also enjoyed riding his bicycle around Palmyra.
For most of his life, he was a meat cutter and worked at various grocery stores over the years. He also owned and operated a poultry stand at Root's Country Market in Manheim for 12 years.
He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Services and Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078, 717-838-9211.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020