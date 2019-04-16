|
|
Norman G. Oberholtzer
Lebanon - Norman G. Oberholtzer, 55, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. He was born in Lebanon on March 3, 1964, a son of the late Norman K. and Emma Garman Oberholtzer. Norman was a member of the Hamlin Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference. He is survived by siblings, Anna Mary (Leon) Nolt of Stevens; Lester (Louella) Oberholtzer of Annville; Erma (Leon) Shirk of Middleburg; Alma (James) Good of Narvon; Kathryn (Edwin) Zimmerman of Manheim; Rachel (Lloyd) Showalter of Greenwood, WI; Ruth (James) Lauver of Lititz; Esther (Dale) Martin of Lebanon; brother in law, Lester Weaver of Newmanstown; nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 9:30 am in Mountain View Mennonite Church, 196 Butler Road, Lebanon, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019