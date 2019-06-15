Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
at the Chapel at Cornwall Manor
Nyla McCrory Mack Obituary
Cornwall - Nyla McCrory Mack, of Cornwall Manor, passed away on June 8, 2019, 9 days short of her 98th birthday, at Cornwall Manor Health Center.

Born June 17, 1921, in Scottdale, PA, she was a daughter of the late Albert J. and Edna (Thompson) McCrory.

Following her Bachelor's Degree from Carnegie Institute of Technology, Nyla worked in the field of bio-chemistry for the Naval Research Lab, and in the Carnegie Tech Lab. While living in Yardley, PA. She was active in the Morrisville Presbyterian Church, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and was a charter member of the handbell choir. She accompanied her husband to posts in Brazil and Egypt by U.S. Steel. Following retirement, the two traveled extensively, and celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary in May of 2019. The love they shared for each other was obvious to all who knew them, and their devotion to each other was admired by all.

Surviving are her husband, Jay O. Mack; daughters, Nyla Jayne Mack Houser of Yardley, PA and Debra Lee Williams of Tomball, TX; grandchildren, Nyla Beth Gawel (Paul), Brett Jay Houser, and Kathryn Lee Owen (John); great-grandchildren, Nyla Ann Gawel, and Mack John Gawel; and 6 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Irene and George Storey; and her brother-in-law, Clifford Mack.

A small family and friends service will be held at the Chapel at Cornwall Manor on June 28th, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cornwall Manor, 1 Boyd Street, Cornwall, PA 17016.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 15, 2019
