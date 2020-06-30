Olive Marie Erdman
Myerstown - Olive Marie Erdman, 100, of Myerstown, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at StoneRidge- Poplar Run, Myerstown.
She was born in Klingerstown, to the late Daniel and Katie (Kahler) Maurer.
She spent most of her life working on the farm, first in her youth and then after she married. After selling the farm she was employed as a factory worker.
She was a lifetime member of Salem Church of Rough and Ready.
She was preceded in death by her husband Guy W. Erdman and a son Terry D. Erdman and siblings, Lawrence, Marlin, Clifford, her twin sister Effie, and Lester.
Olive is survived by a daughter, June Erdman, of Myerstown, PA; a son,Ronald, husband of Melissa Erdman, of Myerstown; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Erdman, of FL; 4 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 1-2 PM at Salem Church of Rough and Ready with the funeral service following at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of Rough and Ready Memorial Fund C/O Lori Brown 303 Valley Rd Klingerstown, PA 17941 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book please visit www.srrfh.com.
